TD calls for statue of Irish icon Michael Collins ahead of 100 year anniversary
A TD has called for a statue of Irish revolutionary icon Michael Collins to be erected ahead of the 100 year anniversary of his death.
A West Cork TD of the same name, Deputy Michael Collins, told the Dáil it's "astonishing" a statue has yet to appear in the capital city.
The deputy made the comments today November 9 and asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin if he would honour the upcoming centenary by helping to find a site for the proposed statue.
According to the Taoiseach, engagement with Dublin City Council about a suitable site for a memorial of the Irish icon is underway.
Taoiseach Martin also spoke of his trip to Cork yesterday November 8 where he was presented with General Michael Collins' diaries by the Collins family.
He called the day "pleasant" and said, "I would like to thank the Collins family for providing such invaluable primary source materials."
