Gardai seek witnesses to incident at Irish hospital resulting in 'serious' head injury
Gardai are seeking witnesses to an incident outside an Irish hospital in which a man in his 60s sustained a head injury.
The incident occurred on November 7th at approximately 7pm outside the entrance to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).
Hospital personnel were reportedly present at the time.
The injured man was treated at UHK but has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is understood to be "serious".
Witnesses near the entrance to A&E at UHK between 5pm and 8pm are encouraged by Gardai to come forward.
Anyone with information (or camera footage including dash cam) is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
The investigation is ongoing.
