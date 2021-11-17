MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing 42 year old man

John O’Connor went missing from his home in Hunter’s Run, Dublin 15 on Monday, November 15, 2021 at approximately 8am.
John is described as being 5’ 7” in height with a strong build. He has black hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, John was wearing a black raincoat, black jumper, beige jeans and black boots. He was carrying a blue umbrella and a camouflage coloured backpack.
Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
