17/11/2021

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Five endangered baby cheetahs born at an Irish wildlife park have been named. 

Over 900 suggestions were submitted as part of a public naming competition at Fota Wildlife Park in County Cork. 

Lead Ranger at the park, Julien Fonteneau, said the team were "delighted" to receive such a great response from the public. 

He said, "The animal ranger team had our work cut out trying to choose the winners from the huge choice of names." 

The names chosen include Roy, Sonia, Arlo, Mia and Cora.

According to Julien, two of the cubs were named after Irish sporting legends. He said, "Two of the suggested names were very easy to select. Roy Keane shares the same birthday as the cubs and we felt it was very fitting to name a cheetah, as the fastest land animal, after our local Olympic track medallist, Sonia O’Sullivan."

The winners, including people from Dublin, Cork and Limerick, will now each receive a year-long Conservation annual pass.

Ava Connolly from Dublin suggested Mia, Faye McNamara from Cork suggested Arlo, Noel and Emma O ’Herlihy from Limerick suggested Sonia and Sadhbh Barry Murphy from Cobh suggested Roy. 

Less than 800 Northern Cheetahs are left in the wild, with 238 born at the wildlife park since 1984. 

Photo courtesy of Sinead Donnachie, Fota Wildlife Park

