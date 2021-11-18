ALERT: Popular stores issue urgent recall of baby rattle due to choking hazard
Two popular stores have issued urgent recall notices of a baby rattle due to a potential choking hazard.
According to a statement on Tesco's website, the Clementoni Blooming Flower Rattle has been recalled as a precautionary measure.
The reason for the recall is reportedly due to a white decoration on the front of the toy, which may detach and pose a choking hazard.
Tesco is advising customers to return it to any store, where a full refund will be given with or without a receipt.
Smyths Toys has issued a similar notice to customers.
A statement read, "Stop using the product. Do not allow children to use it. Please return your product to your local Smyths Toys Superstores for a full refund. Find your nearest store using our Store Finder. Please bring a screenshot or copy of your receipt with you."
UCC Food Science Graduates Maeve Cusack, from Blarney, and Áine Murphy who is from Ballyfoyle, have been sponsored by Kerry Group to complete UCC’s new employment based Master’s Degree
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.