REVEALED: Latest data shows women on probation re-offend almost as often as men

Women who have been put on probation in Ireland re-offend almost as often as men.

That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which showed a difference of just 1% in the re-offending rate of 28% for men and 27% for women.

However, most individuals who received probation orders were male (87%).

The data is a compilation of statistics from 2017 provided by the Irish Probation Service and An Garda Síochána's PULSE reporting system.

According to statistician, Felix Coleman, the data indicates that younger age groups of probationers are "much more likely" to re-offend.

He said, "...almost 42% of probationers aged less than 18 at the time of receiving a probation sanction re-offending. In contrast, indicators show that just 8% of probationers who were over 65 re-offended."

A small decrease was also noted in the one-year probation re-offending rate between 2016 and 2017 from 31% to 29%.

Over 40% of all re-offences by adults under the age of 25 were carried out in two offence categories including public order at 22% and road and traffic offences at 21%.