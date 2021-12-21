Batch of hugely popular sausages recalled over mix-up
Customers are being warned to watch the date on popular sausages after a recall notice from the Food Safety of Ireland.
Denny is recalling a batch of its Gold Medal Skinless 16 Pork Sausages due to an incorrect use-by date printed on the label on a small number of packs.
The correct use-by date is December 29, 2021, but has appeared as January 29 on some packages.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
The 454g packs with the January 29 use-by date are the affected batch and can be returned to the point of contact.
