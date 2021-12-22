CMO urges people not to put off vaccination as cases surge among the young

Covid-19 cases are surging among people aged 16 to 34, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

Speaking today (December 22) he said Ireland will see a significant rise in cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

He also indicated that if cases do surge, the testing system will come under strain.

Like previous waves, the virus is spreading first among young people, Dr Holohan said.

“It is most dramatically increasing in those age groups at this point in time,” he said. “That is consistent with what we’re seeing in other European countries.”

He stressed he is not “pointing the finger” at young people, but said it is a fact of the pandemic.

The CMO urged anyone not vaccinated, or waiting to get a booster jab, to come forward.

“Don’t put off the opportunity to be vaccinated if it comes your way,” he said.

The Government and health officials have said a booster jab should offer more protection against severe disease if someone is infected with Omicron.

Yesterday (December 21), 5,279 cases of the virus were reported by the Department of Health, with HSE chief Paul Reid saying 108,000 vaccines had been administered on the day.

Another record day in the vaccination & booster programme yesterday. 108,000 vaccines in total administered in one day (103,000 boosters). Thats 186,000 vaccines administered in just 2 days. 1.77M boosters & 3rd doses done. Thanks to all who are vaccinating & the public @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) December 22, 2021

On Twitter, he said 1.77 million booster and third doses have now been provided in Ireland.

Dr Holohan, who has been urging people to reduce their social contacts over Christmas, said health officials are still waiting for more data on the new variant to emerge.

“While we do hope the pattern of severity will be much less than Delta, there is not enough data seen yet in Europe to conclude that,” he told RTE radio.

He also warned that “paradoxically”, a less severe but more transmissible variant would still cause major pressure for the health system.

“Increased transmissibility alone represents substantial risks for us in terms of pressure on our health system,” Dr Holohan said.

He also said he does not believe his recommendations calling for tighter restrictions were leaked last week by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Asked about the impact leaks have on businesses and the public, he said: “Finding out in that way is no way for anyone to find out.”