30 Dec 2021

Hospital figures for Covid-19 patients jump again

Number of Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment jumps again

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital has jumped by 51 overnight.

There are now 619 Covid-19 patients in hospital. 

Figures for those requiring hospital treatment in Ireland have been rising since Christmas day.

The figure for those in hospital with Covid-19 on December 25 stood at just 378. 

Latest figures show that there are 93 patients requiring ICU care in hospital, an increase of two on the previous day. 

Meanwhile, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the record 16,428 cases of Covid-19 figures are a cause for concern, and “every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious”.

“Today, we are also reporting our highest ever number of confirmed cases in Ireland,” he said.

