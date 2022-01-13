Vigil to be held at Dáil for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy
The Women's Council of Ireland will hold a vigil in memory of murdered Offaly woman Ashling Murphy on Friday.
The 23-year-old teacher was brutally killed while out for a run on the Grand Canal in Tullamore at 4pm on Wednesday evening, sparking widespread shock around the country.
A man in his 40s is in garda custody and is being questioned in relation to the murder.
The Women's Council of Ireland has asked people to join them at 4pm on Friday to remember Ashling and call for an end to "men's violence against women."
Join us tomorrow outside the Dail, details below #VigilforAshling #AshlingMurphy pic.twitter.com/4J58FzerH7— Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) January 13, 2022
Ashling has been remembered a much-loved schoolteacher at Durrow National School where fellow staff members and pupils are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
Ashling was also a keen camogie player and Irish trad musician who said she was happiest when playing music with her sister.
Harry and Lauren Costello, Bonnettstown, enjoyed making snow angels in the snow during the cold snap last yea
Kilkenny's Richie Hogan in action during the 2020 Leinster hurling final with Galway. Pic; Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.