Search

13 Jan 2022

Vigil to be held at Dáil for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

Vigil to be held at Dáil for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

Vigil to be held at Dáil for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

13 Jan 2022

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Women's Council of Ireland will hold a vigil in memory of murdered Offaly woman Ashling Murphy on Friday.

The 23-year-old teacher was brutally killed while out for a run on the Grand Canal in Tullamore at 4pm on Wednesday evening, sparking widespread shock around the country.

A man in his 40s is in garda custody and is being questioned in relation to the murder.

The Women's Council of Ireland has asked people to join them at 4pm on Friday to remember Ashling and call for an end to "men's violence against women."

Ashling has been remembered a much-loved schoolteacher at Durrow National School where fellow staff members and pupils are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Ashling was also a keen camogie player and Irish trad musician who said she was happiest when playing music with her sister.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media