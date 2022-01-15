WATCH: ‘She was part of our community’ - Munster rugby captain pays tribute to Ashling Murphy

MUNSTER captain Peter O’Mahony has delivered a powerful tribute to murdered teacher Ashling Murphy.

In a post-match interview following his side’s win over Castres in the Heineken Champions Cup on Friday night, O’Mahony spoke of his regret that he and his teammates weren’t able to take part in the many tributes and vigils which were happening across the country in solidarity with the Murphy family.

Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked and killed on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly on Wednesday afternoon. She had only graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick in October having completed her studies and teacher training there.

"Given everything that has happened at home, there is a bit of a sombre mood in the dressing room, after what's gone on,” said the Munster captain in an eerie Stade Pierre-Fabre in France.

"We weren't able to be part of all the tributes and vigils for Ashling Murphy, at home, [after] the shocking act that happened. Look, she was part of our community in Limerick, having gone to Mary I.

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony has offered his condolences on behalf of the squad and everyone at Munster Rugby to the family & friends of Mary Immaculate College graduate Ashling Murphy following her tragic death on Wednesday.



Gardaí are waiting to interview a new person of interest in the murder probe who is currently in hospital.

“I’m sure everyone’s thoughts are with her family, and particularly on behalf of everyone in the dressing room and in Munster Rugby, our thoughts are with Ashling’s parents and family, and extended family and friends. Thoughts are with ye,” added a visibly emotional O’Mahony speaking directly to the camera.