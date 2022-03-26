Search

26 Mar 2022

Arrests made following death of young man in early morning stabbing

A 75-year-old man is also in a serious condition in hospital

26 Mar 2022 12:35 PM

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí, following an attack on a 27-year-old man who was stabbed to death in an early-hours attack in Co Cork.

A 75-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí said that the attack happened in a house in Carrigaline at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man was discovered at the house in Seaview Avenue with serious stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His body remains there and the scene is currently being preserved.

The 75-year-old man was admitted to Cork University Hospital with serious stab wounds.

The man who was arrested remains in custody in Gurranabraher Garda Station.

