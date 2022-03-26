Search

26 Mar 2022

'There is a lot of uncertainty' - EU economist predicts inflation in Ireland to slow later this year

'There is a lot of uncertainty' - EU economist predicts inflation in Ireland to slow later this year

Targeted and temporary measures should be used to tackle rising inflation, a top European Central Bank official has warned

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Mar 2022 3:04 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A top European Central Bank official has warned targeted and temporary measures should be used to tackle rising inflation.

Philip Lane, the chief economist of the European Central Bank, acknowledged that people were experiencing a major increase in the cost of living but said that he believed the rate of inflation will fall later this year.

A study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) published on Wednesday said inflation could hit 6.7% this year, a level not seen in Ireland for decades.

The Irish economist said: “We should acknowledge these extraordinary times means there is a lot of uncertainty.

“The inflation rate will start to come down in the second half of the year.

“We do have the inflation rate for the euro area as a whole this year at 5.1%.

“It will be above that number.

“It is above that number now.

“It will above that number I think for the next few months.

“But we do think it will start to come down.”

Inflation has dominated the political agenda in the Republic of Ireland and Europe in recent weeks, as surging prices have fuelled anxiety about a growing cost-of-living crisis.


People are feeling the pinch from the spike in inflation 

In Ireland, the main opposition party Sinn Féin has urged the Government to go further to insulate households from inflation.

Mr Lane said that the situation should stabilise and indicated he did not foresee the kind of long-term inflation witnesses in the 1970s.

“This price increase we’re seeing now is real.

“It is a very major economic event and it is hurting a lot of people.

“And I’m not telling you we think it is going to reverse.

“But what we do think is that the momentum will slow down.

“There has been this surprise inflation.

“People have seen a loss of their living standards.

“And that has to be a factor in wage negotiations absolutely,” he told RTE radio.

“But there is a different between that and saying we’re in a high inflation era like the 1970s.”

Mr Lane said that the European Central Bank saw targeted measures a key tool in the fight against inflation.

“For those on lower incomes, they have no savings to fall back on.

“They will reduce their consumption, which hurts the economy.”

“From the economic point of view, targeted and temporary are our key messages.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media