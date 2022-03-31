Don't click! People warned of 'dangerous' Cadbury prize scam spreading on Whatsapp

Don't click! People warned of Cadbury prize scam spreading on Whatsapp
People are being warned to steer clear of a Cadbury chocolate competition scam doing the rounds on social media.
Thousands of Irish people have reported receiving the dodgy link from friends on Whatsapp with users duped into thinking the competition is real.
The scam is hidden behind a TinyURL link people are prompted to click in order to submit answers to a survey and win a free Cadbury chocolate hamper.
It is spreading further afield than Ireland, including the UK and Australia.
Cadbury has advised people to ignore the link as it has nothing to do with them and is not legitimate.
Cadbury has warned its customers of a dangerous scam circulating online, posing as a competition to win a huge Easter hamper via WhatsApp and Facebook.— Trading Standards (@Bucks_SurreyTS) March 31, 2022
Do NOT enter details into the fraudulent site, or share the message with others. pic.twitter.com/EwCv0tPRRJ
