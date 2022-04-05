Two injured after car dramatically crashes and hits motorway sign

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene when a car collided with a motorway sign on the M1 near Swords in Dublin earlier today.
Two people were treated for non life-threatening injuries at the scene by firefighter/paramedics from Swords Fire Station.
Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade said a survey found that 97% people report using a seat belt in the front, and 84% in the back.
Statistics show that one in four of driver killed on our roads was not wearing a seat belt.
