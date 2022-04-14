Gardaí appeal to find missing 16 year old girl

Jade is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of slim build with shoulder length black hair
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Jade Rolon, who is missing from Drogheda, Co. Louth since Thursday April 7, 2022.
Jade is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of slim build with shoulder length black hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and dark blue Converse runners.
Anyone with any information on Jade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
