Heading off on holiday this Summer? Here are some top travel tips for you and the family

The warmer weather is the perfect time to jump in the car and head out on a road trip with the family, but those travelling with children are being urged to put safety and preparation first.

There are plenty of measures parents can take in order to ensure a smooth, safe journey.

A spokesperson from StressFreeCarRental.com said: “When travelling, safety should always come first, and when children are involved there are a couple of extra factors to take into consideration, especially as the weather gets warmer.

“Things like making sure you have plenty of water, keeping cool and taking regular rest breaks may seem obvious but are all crucial to ensuring your road trip is a roaring success.”

Take breaks

Every couple of hours, try to make a stop for at least 15 minutes. This will help to tackle tiredness for both the driver and children, whilst giving them a chance to stretch their legs and burn off some energy.

Keep cool

Cars under the hot sun can very quickly overheat. When making stops along your route, ensure you are parking the car under shaded areas where possible. When returning to the car, open all of the windows to let out any hot air and turn on the air con to keep a comfortable temperature.

Sun cream

Sunburn is possible even through car windows. Cover your children in suncream before setting off on your trip, and make sure to re-apply at every stopping point. Cool, lightweight clothes are also best for kids on long trips.

Plan for travel sickness

Sickness when travelling is common in children, and can be sparked at any time throughout a journey, so it is always best to pack some sickness-beating essentials. Encourage your children to avoid reading books or staring at phones on the route, avoid heavy meals before travelling and keep a constant flow of air in the vehicle.

Fluids

Pack plenty of water in a cool bag or large insulated water bottles. Whether it is hot or cold outside, plenty of water is essential on long journeys.

Games

Staring at iPads, phones and game consoles can encourage travel sickness and cause issues on long travel days, instead try and keep the children entertained through verbal games. Whether they love I Spy, the number plate game, 20 questions or the ever popular quiet game, these can be a success.

Leg room

Resist the temptation to pack the bag of the car with bedding and large luggage items, ensure your children have plenty of space to stretch out their legs and feel as comfortable as possible. This is key to keeping everyone happy for the journey.