Waterways Ireland looks to develop glamping and motorhome sites on its land

Waterways Ireland is examining the idea of developing some of its land for camping, glamping motor home infrastructure, and EV charging.

Between 30 and 50 sites could be assessed for suitability across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Waterways Ireland has gone to tender for a feasibility study which will look as the "appropriateness and scale" of the potential campsite area.

Waterways Ireland holds significant property assets extending along the 1000 km waterways network in the country.

According to the tender: "The provision of Glamping and or Motorhome infrastructure along the inland waterways offers the potential to attract increased and diverse users to the waterways environment to experience both on-water and off-water recreational activities, including walking and cycling along our Greenway and Blueway routes."

"The purpose of the commissioned Feasibility Study is to inform Waterways Ireland’s future decisions on investing in or supporting glamping and motorhome development throughout the navigational network, and additionally in relation to future investment in public EV Charging Infrastructure," the E-Tender notification states.

The outcome of the study will help Waterways Ireland decide on future capital investments and works along their network.

The appointed contractor will be required to assess 30-50 sites across Ireland and Northern Ireland including the canal networks.

It is intended that insights drawn from the Feasibility Study will ultimately enable Waterways Ireland to deliver on a number of targets which will lead to development works at prioritised sites.

The deadline for submissions for the tender is June 10 next.