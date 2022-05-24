Search

24 May 2022

NI detectives investigating death of teen in car fire make arrest

24 May 2022 3:31 PM

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenager in a car fire in Derry in 2019 have made an arrest. 

A 31-year-old man is being held on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Caoimhin Cassidy and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave’s Serious Crime Suite.

Shortly after 4am on June 1 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in the Galliagh area of Derry. 

It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Mr Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash and was most likely still alive when the blaze started. 

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “It has been almost three years since Caoimhin died and, understandably, his family want to know what happened to him.

“We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information, or if you know something, I would ask you to do the right thing and tell us.”

