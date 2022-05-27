50% fewer Irish homes began construction works in April compared to year prior

Fifty percent fewer Irish homes began construction works in April compared to the year prior.

That's according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which yesterday (Thursday May 26) released data on commencement notices - which announce a person's intention to carry out either works or a material change of use to a building - for April 2022.

A total of 2,346 notices were received by the Building Control Authority (BCA) last month compared to 4,736 in April 2021.

The latest figure is also slightly lower than March 2022 (2,809).

Thirty two thousand four hundred and fifty six new homes have begun construction in the last 12 months (May 2021 to April 2022), marking a 52% increase compared to the year prior (May 2020 to April 2021).

The number of commencement notices received by the BCA has increased every year since 2015, with the exception of 2020 due to significant Covid-19 restrictions on home-building.

Commencement notices must be given to the authority not more than 28 days and not less than 14 days before the beginning of works or the change of use.

Once validated by the BCA, works must commence on site within the 28 day period.