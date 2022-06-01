ALERT: Family of missing 16 year old concerned for her welfare

The family of a missing 16 year old are concerned for her welfare.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Ruby Hutchinson, who went missing from her home in Fettercairn, Dublin 24 on Monday evening May 30.
Ruby is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall with a slim build. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, Ruby was wearing a grey Under Armour top, light blue jeans and white Nike runners.
Anyone with any information on Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
