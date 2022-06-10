Teenager passes away following road collision between car and lorry
A teenager has died following a two-vehicle collision between a car and lorry.
Gardai are seeking witnesses to the collision, which occurred at approximately 6pm yesterday evening (Thursday June 9) on the N3, Kilnalack, Co Cavan.
The 17 year old was seriously injured and taken to Cavan General Hospital, where he later passed away.
A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries understood to be serious but non-life threatening.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage including dash-cam and were travelling on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet between 5.45pm and 6.30pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
