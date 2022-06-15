Popular Irish tourist attraction remains closed after rockfall

A popular Irish tourist attraction remains closed as a precautionary measure after minor rockfall occurred this week.
According to the Office of Public Works (OPW), the rockfall occurred on Monday June 13 at approximately 1pm on Sceilig Mhichíl.
A full investigation of the site will now take place.
However, this type of natural occurrence is to be expected on occasion due to the location of the island, the rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.
An OPW works crew and specialist contractors will visit the island early next week to clear out debris.
The site will be open to visitors once it is deemed safe to do so.
The tourist attraction was previously closed for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic and recently re-opened to the public.
Images: OPW
