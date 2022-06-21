Search

21 Jun 2022

Tánaiste rejects need for fresh Covid restrictions as cases rise

Tánaiste rejects need for fresh Covid restrictions as cases rise

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jun 2022 12:05 PM

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he believes the country can get through the summer wave of Covid infections without the need to bring in fresh restrictions.

Mr Varadkar made the comment after the chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, said they are considering making a recommendation to Government to make masks mandatory in some settings.

Mr Reid and Colm Henry, the chief clinical officer of the HSE, have both raised concerns about the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Henry said he is “very concerned” about the spike in the number of people in hospital with the virus. 

As of yesterday morning (Monday June 20), there were 606 people in hospital with Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said: “As always, the case will be guided by public health advice on these.

“The current advice from the CMO (chief medical officer) is that we don’t need to extend the mask mandate, that we continue to encourage it in healthcare settings and obviously on public transport as well, but not that it would be legally mandatory.

“We are seeing a summer wave of infections, over 600 people in hospital today who are positive Covid but half of them would be in hospital anyway.

“But nonetheless, it is an increase. And I think we will get over this summer wave without the need to impose any new restrictions, but obviously we will be guided by public health advice in that regard.” 

Dr Henry said the rise in infections is being driven by a sub-type of the Omicron variant.

He told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne said that while the variant is more transmissible, it does not appear to be more virulent.

“While hospitalisations are going up, we are seeing ICU numbers steady which is of some assurance,” he added.

“Those who previously had immunity from previous variants, be they Delta or otherwise, can get infected again but they are much less likely to get seriously ill.”

He also urged the public to get vaccinated, saying the “harsh reality” was that over half of those in hospital with Covid did not receive their booster jab.

He also said that over a third were not vaccinated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media