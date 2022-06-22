Search

23 Jun 2022

Gardaí urge motorists to slow down as road deaths reach 82

An Garda Síochána urge motorists to slow down as road deaths reach 82

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

22 Jun 2022 6:23 PM

Motorists are being urged to slow down and stay safe while driving. 

The call comes as Gardai confirm 82 people have died on Irish roads in 2022 so far, with the latest fatal collision occurring on Friday June 17 in Co Laois. 

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána stated: "It is essential that all road users exercise caution and please stay safe when driving. Don't become another statistic." 

Meanwhile, motorists caught speeding excessively in the last 24 hours includes a motorist caught driving almost twice the legal speed limit at 183km/h. 

The driver was stopped, arrested and charged with dangerous driving. 

Gardai posted about the incident on their official Twitter page yesterday (Tuesday June 21), urging people to "please heed the advice" and slow down. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media