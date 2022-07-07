Search

07 Jul 2022

UK Prime Minister finally agrees to resign as Tory leader

The Prime Minister has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down as party leader

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

07 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader, amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government. 

With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.

Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:

09.35am


George Freeman, who resigned as science minister on Thursday morning, said Boris Johnson must apologise to the Queen and advise her to call for a caretaker prime minister

09.30am

The pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.

09.25am

A Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.

09.14am

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.


The scale of the exodus of ministers made Boris Johnson’s position impossible 

