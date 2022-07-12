Search

12 Jul 2022

Online junk food amendment a 'milestone' in fight against childhood obesity, says charity

Online junk food amendment a 'milestone' in fight against childhood obesity, says charity

Reporter:

David Power

12 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

New measures confronting online junk food marketing to children have been described as a “monumental step” in the fight against childhood obesity by a health charity.

According to the Irish Heart Foundation, 85,000 people on the island of Ireland will die prematurely because of childhood obesity.

The Irish Heart Foundation described Government amendments to the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill last night as a major win in protecting children online and limiting their exposure to unhealthy foods.

“The evidence is unequivocal that junk food marketing affects children’s consumption preferences, purchase requests and, ultimately, their health,” said Kathryn Reilly, the Foundation’s Policy and Legislative Affairs Manager.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that many children know brands sooner than their ABCs."

The charity has waged a prolonged campaign against “insidious and pervasive” online marketing of low-nutrition foods high in sugar, salt and trans-fatty acids.

Its key amendment on the issue to Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Minister Catherine Martin, was passed in the Seanad last night and will be included in the Bill – due to become law this autumn.

It means that an online safety code will have the power to prohibit or restrict online content relating to foods or beverages considered to be of public concern in relation to the health interests of children.

“It has only been through our sustained advocacy efforts, supported by evidence and research, that we have been able to reach this important milestone,” Ms Reilly said.

“The Irish Heart Foundation has been to the forefront of advocacy to ensure that the advertising of harmful products were put on the policy agenda and included in the Bill.

“The passing of this amendment is a monumental step in the fight against childhood obesity and will protect children’s health.

“It calls out the harms that junk food marketing can have on the public health interests of children,” Ms Reilly said.

Heretofore, she added, the Government relied on the junk-food industry to police itself, with little transparency or accountability applying to digital marketing. 

At the height of the Covid 19 pandemic, the digital world “cemented itself as a foundational element of children’s lives”.

“We welcome the amendments put forward by Minister Martin on this after a successful advocacy campaign and engagement with Department officials,” said Ms Reilly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media