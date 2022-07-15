'Highest amount ever seen' - Incredible €230m lottery prize up for grabs tonight (July 15)

Europe's largest ever lottery prize is up for grabs for players all across the continent.

EuroMillions players are being encouraged to purchase tickets early ahead of the massive €230 million jackpot draw taking place tonight (Friday July 15).

The National Lottery is predicting that the draw - which boasts an incredible €230 million jackpot - could see multiple players become overnight millionaires.

A spokesperson said, "The EuroMillions jackpot is currently the highest amount ever seen in the game. While tonight’s jackpot is guaranteed to be capped at the hugely life-altering amount of €230 million, players will also have the chance to win even bigger than usual at a lower prize tier.

"As the jackpot is capped at €230 million, the additional funds that would usually be added to the jackpot will now flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner and in tomorrow night’s draw, we estimate this figure to be in the region of €26.6 million.

"This means that we could see a number of millionaires being made after tomorrow night’s draw – and that’s even if the jackpot isn’t won!”

Ahead of the highly anticipated draw, the National Lottery is urging players who are dreaming of becoming Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire to purchase their tickets early.

Tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales this evening.