WARNING: ESB reminds public of swimming danger in their reservoirs

The ESB has warned people about the dangers of swimming in their reservoirs during the short heatwave currently being experienced in Ireland.

"With a high temperature warning currently in place by Met Éireann, ESB would again like to remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir," ESB said in a statement.

They highlighted the dangers of reservoirs, saying the areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.

There have been three drownings in the country in the past week or so. Two people tragically lost their lives in the sea in Clare and Dublin, while a man in his sixties drowned in Derryounce Lake on the Laois/Offaly border over the weekend.

An average of nine people drown in Ireland per month, according to Water Safety Ireland.

Roger Sweeney, acting CEO of Water Safety Ireland said the figure for drownings would be higher if it wasn't for the efforts of lifeguards that rescued nearly 500 people last year.

"In this warm weather, please, swim in lifeguarded waterways. Don't use inflatable toys. And remember that rip currents are one of the most common reasons that people get into difficulty in this country. Lifeguards are trained to spot those rip current and when they do, they will raise the red flag or they will move the yellow and red flags along the beach to safer areas," he said.