Search

20 Jul 2022

Carers for injured wildlife across Ireland encouraged to ensure they are compliant with the law

Carers for injured wildlife across Ireland encouraged to ensure they are compliant with the law

Applying for a licence has been streamlined

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Jul 2022 12:29 PM

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, has encouraged wildlife enthusiasts and rehabilitators who take care of our injured wildlife to ensure they are compliant with the law this summer by applying for the appropriate licence.

“We have some passionate and dedicated people in Ireland who go to great lengths to care for injured wildlife.

“They play a vital role in protecting wild species and do great service in bringing such issues to the attention of agencies such as the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“I’d like to remind them, and anyone who looks after injured wild birds or protected wild animals, to ensure that they’ve secured the necessary licence from the NPWS,” Minister Noonan said. 

“Without the tireless efforts of wildlife enthusiasts and rehabilitators in the community, I dread to think of the amount of injured wildlife that would be lost, either to injury or to predators, given their vulnerability.

“To ensure compliance with the law, it is essential that their work is done on a licensed footing and that is what we’re highlighting today.”

He outlined that applying for a licence has been streamlined, and in a bid to make the process even easier, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has released a new application format for those caring for our wildlife. 

“The NPWS has upgraded their licencing process for the possession and/or retention of protected wild animals and wild birds under Sections 22 and 23 of the Wildlife Act 1976, and I would urge people to log onto npws.ie to find out more.”

The main change introduced is the splitting of one application form into two to allow for applicants to apply for the possession of wild birds or animals for rehabilitation purposes and, separately, in limited circumstances, to apply to retain such animals or birds that would be unlikely to survive unaided in the wild.

Also new is the introduction of an application form for a licence lasting 12 months aimed at experienced rehabilitators across the country who treat multiple cases on an ongoing basis. 

Details of the new forms can be found on the NPWS website  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media