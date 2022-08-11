Search

11 Aug 2022

REVEALED: When is the next available appointment at every NCT Centre in Ireland

REVEALED: When you can expect to get an appointment at every NCT Centre in Ireland

REVEALED: When you can expect to get an appointment at every NCT Centre in Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Aug 2022 11:44 AM

Some motorists in Ireland face a wait of more than six months before they can book an appointment to get their vehicle an NCT Test. 

As of 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 10, motorists in Dundalk faced the longest wait with the next available slot for a test falling on February 20, 2023.

On Wednesday, August 10, we attempted to book an NCT test in every centre in Ireland to check when the next appointment was available. 

At that time, the earliest slot for a test we could find anywhere in the country was October 25 in Clifden and also in Ballina. 

Almost 30 of the NCT centres had no availability at the time of checking until 2023.

The RSA said: “NCT test appointment slots are released continually across all centres. Many slots also become available through cancellations or rescheduling of appointments. Some customers may only find dates that are beyond the due date for their NCT.

“If a customer requires an appointment sooner than those available online, they should contact NCTS directly on 01 4135992 or place themselves on the priority list online.”

It claimed that the vast majority of customers on the priority list get an appointment at their preferred test centre within four to five weeks. It added that the overall average booking lead time for an NCT was just over 23 days.

In the first half of this year, around 731,000 NCTs were conducted, but 338,000 were failures, which means they will have to be retested. Tyres, front suspension, headlights and brakes were the most common problems.

The full list of next available slots is below

FULL LIST OF SOONEST AVAILABLE BOOKING SLOTS AT NCT CENTRES IN IRELAND (as of 5.30pm, August 10)

Abbeyfeale - December 19

Arklow – January 18

Athlone – January 23

Ballina – October 25

Ballinasloe – January 6

Cahir – January 4

Cahirciveen – December 5

Carlow – January 4

Carndonagh – December 8

Carrick-on-Shannon – January 16

Castlerea – November 30

Cavan – January 31

Charleville – January 17

Clifden – October 25

Cork – Blarney – January 20

Cork – Little Island – January 24

Deansgrange – February 1

Derrybeg – December 21

Donegal Town – January 3

Drogheda – January 30

Dundalk – February 20

Ennis – November 22

Enniscorthy – January 4

Fonthill – February 2

Galway – December 1

Greenhills – February 2

Kells – January 18

Killarney – January 16

Letterkenny – December 21

Limerick – November 30

Longford – January 18

Macroom – January 30

Monaghan – February 9

Mullingar – January 3

Naas – February 3

Navan – January 30

Nenagh – November 29

Northpoint (Dublin) - February 9

Portlaoise – December 21

Skibereen – February 7

Sligo – December 5

Tralee – December 7

Tuam – December 1

Tullamore – December 21

Waterford – December 8

Westport – November 4

Youghal – January 24

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media