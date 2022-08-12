BREAKING: Garda investigation underway following fatal assault of woman

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of a woman in her 20s in Athboy, Co. Meath earlier today, Friday August 12.

Gardaí at Kells responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy in the early hours of this morning.

National Ambulance Service personnel also attended the scene and the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A man aged in his 30s was later arrested at a different location and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, in Ashbourne Garda Station.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda Station.