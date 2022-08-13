Man in his 40s dies in hospital following early morning assault

A man in his 40s has died in hospital following an assault in the early hours of this (August 13) morning.

The man was discovered with serious injuries on Church Street, Athlone, Co Westmeath at approximately 2.35am and was later pronounced death at Portiuncula University Hospital.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The scene at Church Street is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any person who may have any video footage of this incident, including mobile phone footage or any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.