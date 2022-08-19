Number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland up by 3,300 in recent weeks

The number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland jumped by 3,300 in the last three weeks, data shows.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday show that a total of 47,962 people from Ukraine have sought refuge in Ireland since the outbreak of the war.

All Ukrainians have been issued with personal public service numbers (PPSNs) under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Women aged 20 and over account for 47% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19, both male and female, account for 36%.

The highest percentage of those arriving, a total of 18,079 people, were categorised as “one parent with children” under the broad relationship classification headings used.

As of August 7, of the arrivals that attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, 67% were noted with English language proficiency being a challenge in securing employment.

Of the 15,627 arrivals who attended an Intreo event, 11,251 had recorded previous occupations, with “professionals” being the largest group at 33%.

Of the 11,999 people where the highest level of education was recorded, 68% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.

Based on administrative data currently available to the CSO, of the arrivals from Ukraine aged 18 and older, 89% showed activity in administrative data after June 30 2022.

Statistician Karola Graupner said the CSO data provides an insight into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection, as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education,” Mr Graupner said.

“Also included is an experimental measure of arrivals from Ukraine that were still administratively active after June 30 2022, incorporating PAYE Modernisation (PMOD) data.

“Furthermore, data on barriers to work, previous and current employment and education level is included in the release.”

The statistician added: “Based on the local post office address as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection, we also show two maps in this release based on mapping 44,468 individuals, or 93% of arrivals, to a local post office.

“The first map is a count of arrivals by local electoral area (LEA), and the second is the rate of arrivals by LEA, per 100 of the preliminary census 2022 de facto population.

“Approximately 90% of the most recent social protection payments to arrivals from Ukraine were paid by electronic information transfer (EIT), where the recipient must attend the post office to collect the payment personally.

“Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,542.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.04% to 7.19%.

“The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistymon in Clare.”