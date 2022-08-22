Garda witness appeal after body of man found in Royal Canal

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in the Royal Canal in Dublin.
The body was taken from the water at Ballybough Bridge at about 12.30pm on Sunday and taken to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.
An examination of the scene has taken place.
The Garda has said they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death.
Anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.
inister Damien English TD, the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail and Brian Walsh, The Cookie Co-op
Thomastown Recreational Amenity hosted Ireland's largest outdoor Exhibition Basketball event in front of 700 people
Adrian Burke (Thomastown) reaches out for the sliotar as Michael Walsh (Young Irelands) gives chase PICTURE: WILLIE DEMPSEY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.