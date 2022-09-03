Teenager dies at Kerry pony festival

A teenager has died after an incident at a Kerry pony festival.
Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Rossbeigh Beach earlier on Saturday at approximately 5.20pm.
The teenager received treatment at the scene following the incident but he was later pronounced dead.
His body has since been removed to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital.
Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science of Ireland with Aubrey McCarthy, Chairperson Tiglin
Ossory was a medieval Irish kingdom comprising what is now County Kilkenny and western County Laois, corresponding to the Diocese of Ossory (pictured in deep red)
The State Examinations Commission (SEC) congratulates and wishes well for the future the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied candidates whose results issue today
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.