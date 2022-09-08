Royal family rush to Queen Elizabeth's side as doctors concerned for her health

Queen Elizabeth II is now under medical supervision at Balmoral – with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears for the UK's longest-reigning monarch.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday, saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.

They said the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, cleared their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home.

The Queen’s four children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – are either at her bedside or on their way, joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite their long-running troubles with the monarchy, are also travelling to Scotland after cancelling plans to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday evening on the last day of their mini European tour.

The Duchess of Cambridge remains in Windsor to take care of her and William’s children, who had their first full day at their new school on Thursday.

The Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as Prime Minister at Balmoral.

A Palace spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s close family have been informed, with the announcement escalating fears for her health.