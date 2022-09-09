Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath

Two children have died in a car fire in Co Westmeath.
At approximately 4pm on Friday, gardai and emergency services attended the fire in the Multyfarnham area.
A woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
A boy was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.
The remains of a girl were also discovered.
Officers are still at the scene.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.