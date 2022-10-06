Retaining talented staff is a 'big challenge' for state agencies

Attracting and retaining staff is one of the biggest challenges identified by State Agency bosses.

This was one of the findings of a survey, ahead of a conference which will attract over 100 public sector leaders in Limerick for the Association of Chief Executives of State Agencies in Ireland conference.

A new survey of the opportunities and challenges facing state agencies seeking to enhance public service delivery between now and 2030 has found that greater collaboration between agencies, Government and industry partners, a focus on outcomes and results, and the ongoing Digital Transformation of operations provided significant opportunities to enhance public services.

However talent recruitment and retention were identified as ongoing challenges.

The results of the survey, which was conducted by the Association of Chief Executives of State Agencies in Ireland (ACESA), were published on Thursday morning as over 100 Public Service Leaders from across the country gathered in Limerick to hear from Irish and international experts discussing topics including the climate challenge, our shared island, the economic and social outlook, and how our public service can meet the many challenges it faces.

Greater collaboration (70%), a focus on outcomes and results (70%), and digital transformation (62%) are the top opportunities for enhancing public services delivery by 2030 according to State Agency CEOs.

Attracting (73%) and retaining (62%) talented staff the biggest challenges identified.

Two in three (67%) said that their blended working policy was working well, although just over half (54%) reported some cohesion challenges.

Keynote speaker, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien will tell the Conference: “The important role our State Agencies play in helping us to deliver our Programme for Government commitments and in meeting the needs of all our citizens cannot be underestimated.

"Our citizens rightly look to Government and to the public sector to light the way forward, to provide them with necessary support and to help them to navigate the many challenges we face before us. All of our State Agencies play a crucial role in this process and are frequently the interface between the State and our citizens.”

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chair of ACESA and CEO of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, said that the conference was a welcome opportunity for members to reflect on the ongoing evolution of State Agencies and the services they provide to the Irish public.

“While ACESA members may come from many diverse areas, they are united by a drive to deliver the highest possible standards of public services and we are very pleased to be gathering in Limerick City to share knowledge in the pursuit of best-practice public service delivery right across State Agencies.

“State Agencies and public service have faced numerous challenges over the past number of years; however, they have proven their agility and resourcefulness, not least in the face of Covid-19 and their ongoing embrace of technology to enhance service delivery. Over these next two days we will discuss a broad variety of issues including the climate challenge, the economic and social outlook, and how our public service can meet the many challenges it faces between now and 2030,” Dr Byrne said.

Addressing the main findings of the survey, Dr Byrne said: “Our research with the CEOs of State Agencies has identified both challenges and opportunities as we seek to enhance the delivery of public services between now and 2030. What is coming through clearly in the findings is that greater collaboration, focusing on outcomes over outputs, and completing the digital transformation of agency processes, will deliver tangible impact in the delivery of public services.

"At the same time, however, staffing remains a real and ongoing challenge for agencies, with CEO’s reporting that attracting staff in key areas is a significant barrier - an issue raised by more than seven in ten (73%). Retaining high performing staff was identified as issue by over six in ten (62%) CEOs.

“Over the next two days, CEO’s will be sharing their best practice models, which is a foundation for delivering improved public services. As an example, the agencies that have developed and implemented their own blended working polices which they have identified as performing well (67%) will share their insights and knowledge in an attempt to create a sector-wide, high performing blended working policy," Dr Byrne said.

Delegates at the conference will hear from a series of Irish public sector leaders as well as international experts including Australian MP Victor Dominello, Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Marien de Boer, Coordinator of the Netherlands’ Hybrid Working Programme, and leading American thinker on innovation, media and the transformational impact of the Internet, Michael Maness.