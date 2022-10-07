Three officers in Northern Ireland injured after car ploughs into police vehicles

Three officers have been injured as a car ploughed into two police vehicles in north Belfast.
The officers suffered minor injuries when the car, which failed to stop, struck the two vehicles in Shore Road in the early hours of Friday, police said.
A 39-year-old man was later arrested.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3.25am, it was reported that a black Seat Ibiza was being driven dangerously along the Shore Road.
“Police patrols were alerted and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers.
“The vehicle was later stopped on the Antrim Road and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report and failing to stop for police.”
The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, will peak on October 8 in the afternoon but the best time to see it will be in the evening, just after sunset.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.