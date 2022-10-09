Taoiseach to visit Creeslough explosion survivors in hospital

Eight people were hospitalised following Friday’s fatal explosion with one person in a critical condition
An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has met with some family members of those killed in Friday’s horror explosion in Creeslough.
Mr Martin travelled to Donegal on Saturday and visited the site of the blast, which claimed ten lives, including a five-year-old girl and two teenagers.
On Sunday, having stayed in the county on Saturday night, he will go to Letterkenny University Hospital to meet survivors.
Having met with emergency service workers and local volunteers, Mr Martin attended a service at St Michael’s Church, with other political leaders.
Mr Martin met with some of the bereaved families.
Eight people were hospitalised with one person in a critical condition having been transferred to a burns unit in a Dublin hospital.
The other seven are in Letterkenny University Hospital, where they are said to be ‘stable’.
“The entire nation is mourning,” Mr Martin said.
“It is truly shocking and tragic.”
Children aged between 2 and 17 years can now get the nasal flu vaccine for free at local GPs or pharmacies
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.