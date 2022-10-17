Woman in her 30s charged with murder after Northern Ireland stabbing

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Tony Browne, who was stabbed in Poleglass in west Belfast on Friday October 14.

She is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, the PSNI said.

The victim died in hospital following the incident on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, October 14, that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

Our detectives, investigating the murder of 54-year-old Tony Browne, have charged a 33-year-old woman to court. pic.twitter.com/5App1JyqgZ — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) October 17, 2022

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker earlier called on the community to work with the police investigation.

“I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police,” he said.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”