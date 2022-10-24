Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

Ireland’s political leaders have congratulated incoming UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on his appointment.

Irish premier Micheal Martin offered his congratulations to former chancellor Mr Sunak on being appointed Tory leader.

Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party. I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 24, 2022

The Taoiseach tweeted: “Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party.

“I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally.”

Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar sent his congratulations to the new Tory leader.

The Tanaiste said: “You have worked hard to achieve this. These are challenging times of war, inflation, global uncertainty.

Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming Conservative Party Leader and PM. You have worked hard to achieve this. These are challenging times of war, inflation, global uncertainty. I look forward to the UK working with Ireland and the EU as friends and allies in the years ahead — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 24, 2022

“I look forward to the UK working with Ireland and the EU as friends and allies in the years ahead.”

Earlier, Mr Martin said there is political change and some “uncertainty” in the United Kingdom as it appoints a third prime minister this year.

“I wish them well in the challenging times ahead,” Mr Martin said at the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Co Cavan.

He also said it has been a “difficult period” for British-Irish relations.

Mr Martin issued a message to the new prime minister, stressing the importance of the two governments working together to support the Good Friday Agreement.

He made the comments as Mr Sunak prepares to face the difficulties and political crisis in Northern Ireland over the protocol.

“While recognising that Brexit has fundamentally changed the relationship, I am clear that the UK remains an important partner for us given our trade and intertwined economies, our ties of family, history and culture, and our shared commitment to democratic values and norms,” Mr Martin added.

“A stable and prosperous Britain is in all our interests.

“To the incoming British prime minister, I want to stress the importance of the two governments working in partnership to support the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Our joint responsibilities of stewardship of the agreement are more critical than ever now in the absence of a properly functioning Northern Ireland executive and Assembly.”