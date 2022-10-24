Police reveal man died following violent assault in Dublin

Irish police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 60-year-old man in Dublin at the weekend.

A gardai spokesperson said that in the early hours of Saturday, Adnan Asic was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North coming from the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre when he was violently assaulted.

He was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Mr Asic was originally from Bosnia but he had lived in Ireland for more than 30 years.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday evening by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan, at Dublin City Mortuary.

The results are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown garda station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Gardai are appealing to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North at the junction with the Old Navan Road or the N3 (Mulhuddart) Flyover and surrounding areas between 2am and 3am on Saturday to contact the investigation team at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

In particular, police are appealing for any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.