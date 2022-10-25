Teenager dies in one-vehicle collision in Northern Ireland

A teenager who died following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim has been named by police as 17-year-old Lewis McKee.

Two other young people were also hurt in the crash in Cullybackey on Friday.

The deceased was from the Ahoghill area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Lewis was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm on Friday.

“He sadly died a short time later.

“Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

“A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police inquiries.

“Our inquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision, or who saw a blue Ford Fiesta before the collision in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”