Gardai investigating midland's man’s death bid to trace his final movements

Gardai investigating the death of a man in Co Westmeath say they want to speak to anyone that met or saw him in the days before his body was discovered.

Gardai say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of 65-year-old Stefan Nivelles Posschier.

Emergency services were called to a house in Rattin, near Kinnegad, at around 6pm on Tuesday after his body was discovered.

Gardai said Mr Posschier was violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday by state pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The results are not being released for operational reasons, gardai said, and no arrests have been made at this time.

An incident room has been set up at Mullingar Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardai said they want to speak to any person that met with or saw Mr Posschier or interacted with him on social media in the days prior to the discovery of his body.

Information can be provided to the incident room in Mullingar on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or through any Garda station.