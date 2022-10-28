Two dead following road crash in Monaghan

Two people have died and one is in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are at the scene of the crash involving two cars and a lorry that occurred at approximately 6:15pm on Thursday on the N2 at Mullaghanee, Castleblayney.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for her injuries, which are understood to be critical.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6:05pm and 6:30pm, are asked to make this footage available to police.