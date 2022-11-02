Ketamine worth 250,000 euro found hidden in barbecue set in Dublin

A man in his late 20s has been arrested after drugs worth 250,000 euro were found hidden in a barbeque set in Dublin city.
As part of An Garda Siochana’s efforts to target people suspected to be involved in organised crime, a residential premises in the Stoneybatter area of the capital was searched on Wednesday.
Ketamine weighing 4.15kg, with an estimated street value of 249,000 euro, was found inside a barbecue set, according to Gardai.
The drugs were seized by Revenue Officers and are due to be sent for further analysis.
The arrested man is currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The search was a joint operation carried out, on foot of a warrant, by members of Revenue, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the DMR North Central Divisional Drugs Unit.
Investigations are ongoing, Gardai said.
