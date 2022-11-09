Disadvantaged communities in Ireland to benefit from €55m in dormant account funding

An almost €55million package benefitting disadvantaged communities and vulnerable groups across Ireland has been published by the government.

The Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2023 - funded by unclaimed accounts in credit institutions such as banks, building societies and An Post, as well as unclaimed life assurance policies in insurance undertakings - sets out 44 initiatives designed to support communities at grassroots level.

This includes providing sporting and educational opportunities to young people, and delivering projects for the elderly, disabled, marginalised and disadvantaged.

The plan was launched today (November 9) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister of State at the Department of Rural Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers TD and Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD.

Projects set to be supported under the plan include €3.8 million for Traveller initiatives and services, €1.8 million for awareness campaigns on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and victim rights, and €5 million to deliver employment and educational support programmes for people with disabilities and family carers.

Three million euro has also been ringfenced to tackle homelessness through the Housing First initiative.

Launching the Action Plan, Minister Humphreys said, "The Dormant Accounts Action Plan is a major initiative that aims to support communities at a grassroots level. The €54.5 million funding we are announcing today will benefit and support our young people, our elderly, people with disabilities, carers, as well as our marginalised and disadvantaged groups.

"The 44 projects that make up the plan have been put forward by 9 different Government Departments. These projects will help communities that suffer from disadvantage to overcome the challenges they face. And they will also provide great opportunities for people of all ages in terms of education, health and employment."

Minister O’Brien stated, "Dormant Accounts funding makes a real difference to individuals and communities right across the country. The 2023 Action Plan being published today will help ensure that we can continue to support those who need it most during these challenging times."