ALERT: Batches of two food products unsuitable for consumption removed from Irish market

Two products unsuitable for consumption have been removed from the Irish market.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), a batch of Fortified Immunity Selenium (pack size 60 capsules) food supplements past their expiration date have been removed from shops.
A batch of Golden Lily Dried Kelp Seaweed (pack size 100g, best before 30/07/2023) is also being recalled due to an elevated level of iodine.
Consumption of high amounts of iodine can reportedly affect thyroid function.
Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale locations for both products.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.